The award winning 70m S/Y Sybaris, designed and built by Perini Navi, represents the latest and most important evolution in the company’s drive for innovation and construction excellence. A collaboration between Perini Navi's in-house team of naval architects and engineers, in consultation with French designer Philippe Briand, Sybaris represents the new generation of Perini Navi yachts.

The Sealium alloy hull features a centreboard keel with variable draught (4.5m – 11.74m) for sailing performance and access into shallow bays or marinas. The streamlined and contemporary superstructure is topped with a flying bridge of no less than 18m in length – the largest of any sailing yacht afloat. At 850 gross tons Sybaris has wide open and well-lit interior spaces with innovative layout and decor solutions. The sophisticated interior design by PH Design represents the Miami-based studio’s first yacht project.



The yacht is equipped with multiple cutting-edge technologies in terms of sail handling and electric power management. The powerful sail plan of more than 2,300 sqm relies on two carbon fibre masts supplied by Rondal in Holland with composite stays Kevlar running rigging. Controlled by Perini’s latest-generation electric winches and software, the system allow the yacht to be sailed entirely from the cockpit consoles.

Sybaris further represents a decisive step forward in terms of power management with two variable-speed generators supplying electrical power via a DC bus to the vessel’s main electrical grid with the potential to store excess power in lithium polymer batteries. The system improves efficiency, reduces emissions and provides a silent anchor mode at night or in protected areas with the generators switched off.