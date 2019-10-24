Read online now
Length 38m
Year 2022

Baglietto 38m is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2022 by Baglietto .

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Baglietto 38m measures 38.00 metres in length and has a beam of 8.90 metres.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Baglietto 38m also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Baglietto 38m has a top speed of 18.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Baglietto 38m accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
speed:

18Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

8.9m

crew:

5

draft:

-
