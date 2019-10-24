We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 38m
Year 2022
Baglietto 38m
2022|
Motor Yacht
Baglietto 38m is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2022 by Baglietto .
Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership
Design
Baglietto 38m measures 38.00 metres in length and has a beam of 8.90 metres.Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.
Baglietto 38m also features naval architecture by Baglietto .
Performance and Capabilities
Baglietto 38m has a top speed of 18.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Baglietto 38m accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.