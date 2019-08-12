Baglietto 40m is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2020 by Baglietto , in Italy.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Baglietto 40m measures 39.75 metres in length.

Her exterior design is by Horacio Bozzo Design.

Horacio Bozzo Design is a Yacht Design company specialized in the over 40 meter Motoryacht market.

Her interior design is by Salvagni Architetti.

Baglietto 40m also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Baglietto 40m has a top speed of 17.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.