Baglietto 48m is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2021 by Baglietto , in Italy.

Design

Baglietto 48m measures 47.60 metres in length and has a beam of 8.30 metres.

Baglietto 48m also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Baglietto 48m has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Baglietto 48m accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.