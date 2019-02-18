Bait is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna .

Design

Bait measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres.

Bait has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Aldo Cichero.

Bait also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Bait has a top speed of 27 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system

Bait has a fuel capacity of 17,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Bait accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.