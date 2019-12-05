Baiurdo VI is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1992 by Abeking & Rasmussen in Lemwerder, Germany.

Baiurdo VI is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1992 by Abeking & Rasmussen in Lemwerder, Germany.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Baiurdo VI measures 34.49 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.50 metres and a beam of 7.68 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Baiurdo VI has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Vaton Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Baiurdo VI has a top speed of 10.20 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Baiurdo VI has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Baiurdo VI accommodates up to 6 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Baiurdo VI has a hull NB of 6408.

Baiurdo VI flies the flag of Spanish.