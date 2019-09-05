Bal Harbour is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Overmarine .

Bal Harbour is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Overmarine .

Design

Bal Harbour measures 30.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 6.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 134 tonnes.

Bal Harbour has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Bal Harbour also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Bal Harbour has a top speed of 29 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Bal Harbour has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres.

Accommodation

Bal Harbour accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bal Harbour has a hull NB of 100/03.