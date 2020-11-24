Balaju is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Intermarine and most recently refitted in 2013.

Balaju is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Intermarine and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

Balaju measures 44.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 447 tonnes.

Balaju has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Intermarine.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Balaju also features naval architecture by Intermarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Balaju has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Balaju has a fuel capacity of 45,988 litres, and a water capacity of 8,195 litres.

She also has a range of 3,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Balaju accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Balaju has a hull NB of 121.