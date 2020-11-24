Balaju
2002|
Motor Yacht
Balaju is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Intermarine and most recently refitted in 2013.
Design
Balaju measures 44.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 447 tonnes.
Balaju has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Intermarine.
Her interior design is by Zuretti.
Balaju also features naval architecture by Intermarine .
Performance and Capabilities
Balaju has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Balaju has a fuel capacity of 45,988 litres, and a water capacity of 8,195 litres.
She also has a range of 3,800 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Balaju accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.
Other Specifications
Balaju has a hull NB of 121.