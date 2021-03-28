Balboa is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Maaskant Shipyards and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Balboa measures 40.2 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.6 feet and a beam of 9 feet.

Balboa has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Balboa has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Balboa accommodates up to 12 guests .

Other Specifications

Balboa flies the flag of Panama.