Length 40.2m
Year 1989
Balboa
Motor Yacht
Balboa is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Maaskant Shipyards and most recently refitted in 2010.
Design
Balboa measures 40.2 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.6 feet and a beam of 9 feet.
Balboa has a steel hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Balboa has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Balboa accommodates up to 12 guests .
Other Specifications
Balboa flies the flag of Panama.