Balista is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Cantieri di Pisa in Pisa, Italy.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

Balista measures 46.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.60 feet and a beam of 8.75 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 480 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Galeazzi Design.

Her interior design is by Mark Berryman.

Balista also features naval architecture by Arrabito Naval Architects and Cantieri di Pisa.

Performance and Capabilities

Balista has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Balista has a fuel capacity of 46,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Balista accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Balista has a hull NB of 687.