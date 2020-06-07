Balkan 28 is a custom motor yacht launched in 1982 by Cantieri di Pisa and most recently refitted in 2009.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

Balkan 28 measures 28.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.40 feet and a beam of 6.90 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 113 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Balkan 28 has a mahogany hull.

Her exterior design is by Pier-Luigi Spadolini.

Balkan 28 also features naval architecture by Pier-Luigi Spadolini.

Performance and Capabilities

Balkan 28 has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots.

Balkan 28 has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Balkan 28 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.