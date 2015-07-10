Baloo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Cbi Navi.

Baloo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Cbi Navi.

Cbi Navi was founded in 1984 in Viareggio, a town where sea and yachting have talked the same language for ages.

Design

Baloo measures 33.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres.

Baloo has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by CLM Engineering.

Her interior design is by Felix Buytendijk Yacht Design.

Baloo also features naval architecture by Cbi Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Baloo has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Baloo has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,039 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Baloo accommodates up to 12 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.