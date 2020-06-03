Baltic Sea is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Jade Yachts.

Design

Baltic Sea measures 27.9 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.55 feet and a beam of 7.70 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 215 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium.

Baltic Sea has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Jade Yachts.

Baltic Sea has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

Baltic Sea has a fuel capacity of 38,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

Accommodation

Baltic Sea accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.