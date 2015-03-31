Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 28.15m
Year 2013

Bandazul

2013

|

Motor Yacht

Bandazul is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Bandazul measures 28.15 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.05 feet and a beam of 6.50 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Bandazul has a top speed of 29.00 knots.

Bandazul has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

29Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

6.5m

crew:

-

draft:

2.05m
Other Sunseeker yachts
Related News