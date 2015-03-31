We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 28.15m
Year 2013
Bandazul
Motor Yacht
Bandazul is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Sunseeker.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Bandazul measures 28.15 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.05 feet and a beam of 6.50 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Bandazul has a top speed of 29.00 knots.
Bandazul has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.