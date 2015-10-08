Bandazul is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Princess Yachts, in the United Kingdom.

Bandazul is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Princess Yachts, in the United Kingdom.

Design

Bandazul measures 30.56 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.05 metres and a beam of 6.92 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 162 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Bandazul has a top speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Bandazul has a fuel capacity of 12,228 litres, and a water capacity of 1,614 litres.

Accommodation

Bandazul accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.