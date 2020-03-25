Bandido I is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Bandido Yachts.

Design

Bandido I measures 26.8 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.5 feet and a beam of 7 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 180 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Bandido I has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

Bandido I has a fuel capacity of 25,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Bandido I accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.