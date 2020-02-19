Bang is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Benetti, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2009.

Bang is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Benetti, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Bang measures 35.05 metres in length and has a beam of 7.62 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 225 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Bang has a GRP hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Bang also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Bang has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Bang has a fuel capacity of 35,704 litres, and a water capacity of 6,296 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Bang accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bang has a hull NB of BC06.

Bang is an ABS – American Bureau of Shipping – Maltese Cross A1 Yachting Service AMS - Malta Commercial Register class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.