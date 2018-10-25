Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 31.09m
Year 1980

Banyan

1980

|

Motor Yacht

Banyan is a custom motor yacht launched in 1980 by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Banyan measures 31.09 feet in length.

Performance and Capabilities

.

Accommodation

Banyan accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

3

beam:

-

crew:

-

draft:

-
Other Palmer Johnson yachts
Related News