Baracuda is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Perini Navi in Viareggio, Italy.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Baracuda measures 50.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 9.79 metres and a beam of 10.52 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Baracuda has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by John Pawson.

Baracuda also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Baracuda has a top speed of 14.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Baracuda has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 13,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,200 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Baracuda is MCA compliant, her hull NB is C.2098.