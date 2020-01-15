Baraka is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Turquoise Yachts, in Turkey.

The history of Turquoise Yachts goes back to 1970’s with the building of Turkey’s first yachts under the Proteksan and Turquoise brands.

Design

Baraka measures 58.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.30 metres and a beam of 9.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 899 tonnes.

Baraka has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by H2 Yacht Design.

H2 Yacht Design was established in 1994 specialising in the interior design and exterior styling of superyachts. The director Jonny Horsfield and senior consultants have between them over 30 years experience in the yacht industry during which time they have been involved in over 100 superyacht projects.

Her interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Baraka also features naval architecture by Turquoise Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Baraka has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Baraka has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Baraka has a fuel capacity of 140,000 litres, and a water capacity of 24,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Baraka accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Baraka has a hull NB of NB51.