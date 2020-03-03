Barbara is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Oceanco in Alblasserdam, Netherlands.

Design

Barbara measures 88.50 metres in length.

Barbara has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Sam Sorgiovanni Designs.

Barbara also features naval architecture by Azure Naval Architects and Oceanco.

Other Specifications

Barbara has a hull NB of Y715.