Barbie
2006|
Motor Yacht
Barbie is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Al Jadaf.
Design
Barbie measures 52.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 514 tonnes.
Barbie has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Romeo Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Barbie has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Barbie is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Al Jadaf.
Design
Barbie measures 52.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 514 tonnes.
Barbie has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Romeo Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Barbie has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Barbie has a fuel capacity of 133,000 litres, and a water capacity of 9,000 litres.
She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Barbie accommodates up to 14 guests . She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.
Other Specifications
Barbie is MCA compliant