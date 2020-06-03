Barbie is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Al Jadaf.

Barbie is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Al Jadaf.

Design

Barbie measures 52.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 514 tonnes.

Barbie has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Romeo Design.

Barbie has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Barbie has a fuel capacity of 133,000 litres, and a water capacity of 9,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Barbie accommodates up to 14 guests . She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Barbie is MCA compliant