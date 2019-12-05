Barcablu is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1980 by Codecasa.

Barcablu is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1980 by Codecasa.

Design

Barcablu measures 35.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 198 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Barcablu has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ugo Costaguta.

Her interior design is by Codecasa.

Barcablu also features naval architecture by Ugo Costaguta.

Performance and Capabilities

Barcablu has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Barcablu has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

She also has a range of 7,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Barcablu accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Barcablu has a hull NB of F.37.

Barcablu is an ABS/RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Switzerland.