Bare Necessities is a semi-custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Oyster Marine.

Oyster Marine was founded in 1973 and has established itself as an international market leader of world-class cruising yachts. With their distinctive Deck Saloon design, Oyster yachts are recognised throughout the sailing world for quality, comfort and performance.

Design

Bare Necessities measures 25.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.60 feet and a beam of 6.32 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 78 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Bare Necessities has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Rob Humphreys.

Bare Necessities also features naval architecture by Humphreys Yacht Design.

Model

Bare Necessities is a semi-custom Oyster 82 model.

Other yachts based on this Oyster 82 semi-custom model include: Ravenous II, TillyMint, Sarita of Iken, Pandemonium, Zig Zag.

Performance and Capabilities

Bare Necessities has a top speed of 10.50 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by 1 20v 4000 m73l diesel engines

Bare Necessities is a semi-custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Oyster Marine.

Oyster Marine was founded in 1973 and has established itself as an international market leader of world-class cruising yachts. With their distinctive Deck Saloon design, Oyster yachts are recognised throughout the sailing world for quality, comfort and performance.

Design

Bare Necessities measures 25.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.60 feet and a beam of 6.32 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 78 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Bare Necessities has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Rob Humphreys.

Bare Necessities also features naval architecture by Humphreys Yacht Design.

Model

Bare Necessities is a semi-custom Oyster 82 model.

Other yachts based on this Oyster 82 semi-custom model include: Ravenous II, TillyMint, Sarita of Iken, Pandemonium, Zig Zag.

Performance and Capabilities

Bare Necessities has a top speed of 10.50 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by 1 20v 4000 m73l diesel engines.

Bare Necessities has a fuel capacity of 3,200 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Bare Necessities accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bare Necessities is MCA compliant

Bare Necessities flies the flag of British.