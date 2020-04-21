Barents Sea
2008|
Motor Yacht
Barents Sea is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Mondomarine in Varazze, Italy.
Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level
Design
Barents Sea measures 41.56 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.15 metres and a beam of 8.10 metres.
Barents Sea has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Studio Vafiadis.
Barents Sea also features naval architecture by Sydac and Mondomarine .
Performance and Capabilities
Barents Sea has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Barents Sea is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Mondomarine in Varazze, Italy.
Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level
Design
Barents Sea measures 41.56 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.15 metres and a beam of 8.10 metres.
Barents Sea has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Studio Vafiadis.
Barents Sea also features naval architecture by Sydac and Mondomarine .
Performance and Capabilities
Barents Sea has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Barents Sea has a fuel capacity of 48,500 litres, and a water capacity of 8,500 litres.
She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Barents Sea accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Barents Sea is MCA compliant
Barents Sea is a RINA classification C Hull • MACH, Ych (MCA), Short Range class yacht.