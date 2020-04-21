Barents Sea is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Mondomarine in Varazze, Italy.

Barents Sea is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Mondomarine in Varazze, Italy.

Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level

Design

Barents Sea measures 41.56 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.15 metres and a beam of 8.10 metres.

Barents Sea has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Studio Vafiadis.

Barents Sea also features naval architecture by Sydac and Mondomarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Barents Sea has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Barents Sea has a fuel capacity of 48,500 litres, and a water capacity of 8,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Barents Sea accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Barents Sea is MCA compliant

Barents Sea is a RINA classification C Hull • MACH, Ych (MCA), Short Range class yacht.