Length 43.5m
Year 2011
Baron Trenck
2011|
Motor Yacht
The Eurocraft 44m Explorer #1 is a displacemnt motor yacht, due to launch in 2011 from Eurocraft Cantieri Navali . This luxury vessel's sophisticated exterior design and engineering are the work of Eurocraft Cantieri Navali.
Eurocraft 44m Explorer #1 has a steel hull and aluminium superstructure with a beam of 8.2m (26.90ft) and a 3m (9.84ft) draft.
Performance + Capabilities
Eurocraft 44m Explorer #1 is capable of 14.00 knots flat out, with a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.