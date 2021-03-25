Baroness is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Crescent Yachts.

Baroness is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Crescent Yachts.

Design

Baroness measures 31.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 6.90 metres.

Baroness has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Her interior design is by Ihor Pona.

Baroness also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Baroness has a top speed of 20 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Baroness has a fuel capacity of 13,250 litres, and a water capacity of 5,680 litres.

Accommodation

Baroness accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Baroness has a hull NB of 05.