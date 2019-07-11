Baroness L is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Baglietto in Varazze, Italy and most recently refitted in 2000.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Baroness L measures 35.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.32 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 207 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Baroness L has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Alberto Mercati.

Baroness L also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Baroness L has a top speed of 35.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system

Baroness L has a fuel capacity of 42,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Baroness L accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Baroness L has a hull NB of 10080.

Baroness L is an ABS class yacht.