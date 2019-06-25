Read online now
Barong B is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by Wally.

World leader in yachting innovation, Wally combines the latest technology with contemporary design, constantly looking at ways of improving the on the water enjoyment with performance, comfort, and style. Blending form and function means that every technical solution is developed with consideration for the overall aesthetic beauty and contribute to the overall Wally appeal, regarded as the state of the art in yachting.

Design

Barong B measures 24.00 metres in length and has a beam of 5.85 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Wally.

Barong B also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Accommodation

Barong B accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

3

beam:

5.85m

crew:

2

draft:

-
