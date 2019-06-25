Barong B is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by Wally.

Design

Barong B measures 24.00 metres in length and has a beam of 5.85 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Wally.

Barong B also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Accommodation

Barong B accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.