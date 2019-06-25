Barong D is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2016 by Wally, in Italy.

Design

Barong D measures 33.51 metres in length and has a beam of 7.47 feet.

Barong D has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Her interior design is by Luca Bassani Design.

Barong D also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

Barong D has a top speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Barong D accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Barong D is MCA compliant

Barong D is a RINA class yacht.