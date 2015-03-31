Barracuda Red Sea is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Barracuda Red Sea measures 37.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet.

Barracuda Red Sea has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Sunseeker.

Barracuda Red Sea also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Model

Barracuda Red Sea is a semi-custom Sunseeker 37M model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 37M semi-custom model include: Tickled Pink, Nina, M4, The Snapper, Just J's, Serendipity.

Performance and Capabilities

Barracuda Red Sea has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Barracuda Red Sea accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Barracuda Red Sea is a Lloyd´s Register class yacht. She flies the flag of British.