Bart Roberts
Motor Yacht
Bart Roberts is a custom motor yacht launched in 1963 by Canadian Vickers in Montreal Pq, Canada and most recently refitted in 2001.
Design
Bart Roberts measures 80.77 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.80 metres and a beam of 12.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 2,093 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Bart Roberts has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.Her exterior design is by Lennart Edstrom.
Her interior design is by Tradepower International.
Bart Roberts also features naval architecture by Lennart Edström.
Performance and Capabilities
Bart Roberts has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Bart Roberts has a fuel capacity of 416,395 litres, and a water capacity of 22,145 litres.
She also has a range of 10,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Bart Roberts accommodates up to 20 guests in 9 cabins. She also houses room for up to 24 crew members.
Other Specifications
Bart Roberts is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.