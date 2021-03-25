Bart Roberts is a custom motor yacht launched in 1963 by Canadian Vickers in Montreal Pq, Canada and most recently refitted in 2001.

Bart Roberts is a custom motor yacht launched in 1963 by Canadian Vickers in Montreal Pq, Canada and most recently refitted in 2001.

Design

Bart Roberts measures 80.77 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.80 metres and a beam of 12.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 2,093 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Bart Roberts has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Lennart Edstrom.

Her interior design is by Tradepower International.

Bart Roberts also features naval architecture by Lennart Edström.

Performance and Capabilities

Bart Roberts has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Bart Roberts has a fuel capacity of 416,395 litres, and a water capacity of 22,145 litres.

She also has a range of 10,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Bart Roberts accommodates up to 20 guests in 9 cabins. She also houses room for up to 24 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bart Roberts is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.