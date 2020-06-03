Length 33.3m
Year 1979
Bartabas
1979|
Sail Yacht
Bartabas is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1979 by Ortona Navi.
Design
Bartabas measures 33.30 metres in length and has a beam of 7.60 metres.
Bartabas has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Bartabas is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1979 by Ortona Navi.
Design
Bartabas measures 33.30 metres in length and has a beam of 7.60 metres.
Bartabas has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Bartabas has a fuel capacity of 17,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.
Accommodation
Bartabas accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.