Bartabas is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1979 by Ortona Navi.

Design

Bartabas measures 33.30 metres in length and has a beam of 7.60 metres.

Bartabas has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Bartabas has a fuel capacity of 17,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

Accommodation

Bartabas accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.