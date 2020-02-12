Bash is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Benetti in Livorno, Italy.

Bash is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Benetti in Livorno, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Bash measures 56.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.80 feet and a beam of 10.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 878 tonnes.

Bash has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Natucci.

Her interior design is by Benetti.

Bash also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Bash has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Bash has a fuel capacity of 125,000 litres, and a water capacity of 33,025 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Bash accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bash is MCA compliant, her hull NB is FB 251.

Bash is a Lloyds Classification +100 A1 SSC Yacht Mono G6 LMC & MCA Compliance class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.