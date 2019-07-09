Basma is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Riva Yacht.

Riva is an internationally recognised shipyard specialising in the construction of luxury craft between 10 and 35 metres in unmistakable style and quality. The company began by constructing wooden motorboats and today offers fibreglass creations incorporating the latest technology and classic Italian style.

Design

Basma measures 35.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 7.08 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 237 tonnes.

Basma has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Officina Italiana Design.

Basma also features naval architecture by Riva Yacht.

Performance and Capabilities

Basma has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Basma is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Riva Yacht.

Riva is an internationally recognised shipyard specialising in the construction of luxury craft between 10 and 35 metres in unmistakable style and quality. The company began by constructing wooden motorboats and today offers fibreglass creations incorporating the latest technology and classic Italian style.

Design

Basma measures 35.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 7.08 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 237 tonnes.

Basma has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Officina Italiana Design.

Basma also features naval architecture by Riva Yacht.

Performance and Capabilities

Basma has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Basma has a fuel capacity of 22,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,500 litres.

She also has a range of 680 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Basma . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Basma has a hull NB of 115/2.