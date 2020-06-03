Basmalina II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by KaiserWerft , in Germany.

Design

Basmalina II measures 40.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.05 metres and a beam of 8.13 metres.

Basmalina II has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Basmalina II has a top speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 2,242 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Basmalina II accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Basmalina II has a hull NB of 107.