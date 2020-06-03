We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 40.5m
Year 2009
Basmalina II
2009|
Motor Yacht
Basmalina II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by KaiserWerft , in Germany.
Design
Basmalina II measures 40.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.05 metres and a beam of 8.13 metres.
Basmalina II has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Basmalina II has a top speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
She also has a range of 2,242 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Basmalina II accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Basmalina II has a hull NB of 107.