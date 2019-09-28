Basmalina II
2008|
Motor Yacht
Basmalina II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Icon Yachts, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2011.
ICON Yachts, the Dutch Master yacht builders are a custom superyacht shipyard located in the Netherlands.
Design
Basmalina II measures 42.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.26 feet and a beam of 8.13 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 236 tonnes.
Basmalina II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Cayros Yacht Design.
Her interior design is by Bootwerk.
Basmalina II also features naval architecture by Icon Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Basmalina II has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Basmalina II accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Basmalina II flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.