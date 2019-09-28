Basmalina II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Icon Yachts, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2011.

ICON Yachts, the Dutch Master yacht builders are a custom superyacht shipyard located in the Netherlands.

Design

Basmalina II measures 42.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.26 feet and a beam of 8.13 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 236 tonnes.

Basmalina II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cayros Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Bootwerk.

Basmalina II also features naval architecture by Icon Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Basmalina II has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Basmalina II accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Basmalina II flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.