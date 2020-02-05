Basya Nicoli is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Basya Nicoli measures 25.15 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.74 feet and a beam of 6.15 feet.

Basya Nicoli has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.

Ken Freivokh Design is a multi-disciplinary team renowned for their uniquely creative design solutions.

Basya Nicoli also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.

Model

Basya Nicoli is a semi-custom Sunseeker 82 model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 82 semi-custom model include: Spectator, XDM, Lucky Bear, Gigiole, Champagne Lady, My Medicine, Lady Carole, Serenity.

Performance and Capabilities

Basya Nicoli has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by 3412c diesel engines.

Basya Nicoli has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by 3412c diesel engines.

Basya Nicoli has a fuel capacity of 6,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Basya Nicoli accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Basya Nicoli has a Black hull.

Basya Nicoli flies the flag of Gibraltar.