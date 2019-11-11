Batai is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Inace Yachts, in Brazil.

Inace Yacht Division is a mid-sized shipyard that has been specializing in the new build and refit of ships since its inception in the 1960s. Established as the first aluminium shipbuilding yard in Brazil, Inace is now a luxury yacht and private military ship construction leader in Latin America.

Design

Batai measures 38.40 metres in length.

Batai has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luiz de Basto Designs.

Batai also features naval architecture by Marcio Igreja.

Other Specifications

Batai has a hull NB of 591.