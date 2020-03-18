Baton Rouge (formerly Project Florida) is a 62.50m (205.05ft) motor yacht, custom built in 2010 by Icon Yachts in Harlingen (Netherlands). The yacht's interior has been designed by Redman Whiteley Dixon and has exterior styling by Tim Heywood Design.

Baton Rouge has a steel hull and aluminium superstructure with a beam of 11.40m (37.40ft) and a 3.70m (12.14ft) draft. At 1,423 gross tons, this imposing full displacement motor yacht offers incredible volume over her six decks - probably more volume than any other 63m yacht currently on the water.



Fully stabilised and optimised in every respect for luxury living afloat, her extensive interior guest areas comprise multiple lounges and a choice of dining options, which cohesively encompass both townhouse elegance and beach house chic to suit one's mood.



Performance + Capabilities

Baton Rouge has a cruising speed of 12 knots, max speed of 16.00 knots and a range of 6000 nm from her 150000-litre fuel tanks.



Baton Rouge Accommodation

Baton Rouge offers accommodation for up to 16 guests in 7 suites. She is also capable of carrying up to 22 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.

Baton Rouge Amenities

Quantum Zero speed stabilisers, Gymnasium, Jacuzzi, Beach club, forward observation lounge with access to foredeck, Jacuzzi with swimming jet. 1 x 8m Yachtwerft Meyer Limo tender, 1 x 7.3m Castoldi inflatable tender, 1 x 6.7m Pasco Rescue Boat, 2 x 2-man Seadoo waverunners, 2 x Jetskis, 3 x Seabobs, 2 x Segways, Waterskis and associated inflatable toys, wakeboard, towable Toys, 2 x windsurfers, 2 x kitesurfs, diving Equipment (rendez-vous diving only), snorkelling gear.