Battal is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Battal measures 36.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.95 metres and a beam of 7.90 metres.

Battal has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Battal also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Battal has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Battal has a fuel capacity of 38,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,300 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Battal has a hull NB of BC 125.