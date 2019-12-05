Bayesian is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Perini Navi, in Italy.

Bayesian is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Perini Navi, in Italy.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Bayesian measures 56.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 9.73 metres and a beam of 11.51 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 473 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Bayesian has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Remi Tessier.

Bayesian also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Bayesian has a top speed of 15.60 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Bayesian has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,400 litres.

She also has a range of 3,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Bayesian accommodates up to 10 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bayesian is MCA compliant, her hull NB is C.2095.

Bayesian is an A.B.S.: Malta cross A1 AMS Yachting Service class yacht.