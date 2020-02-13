BD106 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2020 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy.

BD106 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2020 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

BD106 measures 28.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.05 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet.

BD106 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Giorgio Cassetta Design.

Her interior design is by Salvagni Architetti.

BD106 also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Model

BD106 is a semi-custom Delfino 95' model.

Other yachts based on this Delfino 95' semi-custom model include: Zehra, Christella II.

Performance and Capabilities

BD106 has a top speed of 14.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines.

BD106 has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

She also has a range of 10 nautical miles.

Accommodation

BD106 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

BD106 has a hull NB of BD106.