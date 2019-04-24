Be Cool is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Admiral Yachts in Lavagna, Italy.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Be Cool measures 35.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 feet and a beam of 7.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 214 tonnes.

Be Cool has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Luca Dini.

Her interior design is by Magazzini Associati.

Be Cool also features naval architecture by Admiral Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Be Cool has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Be Cool has a fuel capacity of 24,500 litres, and a water capacity of 4,400 litres.

Accommodation

Be Cool accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.