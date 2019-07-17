Admiral 35 'Be Cool2', planning hull , designed by CNL Technical Department and Luca Dini design, is built of light aluminium alloy 5083. It is 35 meters in length and powered by two diesel engines MTU 12V 4000 M90, each of them reaching 2.775 hp, to a top speed of 30 knots.

Be Cool2 was completed under the supervision of the American Bureau of Shipping, earning it the 'Maltese Cross A21 Yachting Service AMS' certification.

Interiors, well versed in the shipowner’s personal taste, were designed by Studio Magazzini Associati in Rome, who took an unconventional approach in their interpretation: in fact architects have chosen clean lines incorporating materials usually found in architecture.

Titanium, lacquer and metal veneers melt with both modern and traditional furnishings and with particularly sophisticated remote controlling system all uniting in the creation of a unique and original whole whose spaces are thought out to enhance the concept of wellness.

The fly and the gym area are our best instance of such a philosophy. The fly is outfitted as a huge solarium while the gym, conceived in collaboration with Angelo Caroli, of the Caroli Health Club Network, is in the upper foredeck garage, where the jet-ski are usually located The roof is a carbon-steel canopy that can raise up to three meters, allowing open-air workouts and a new way of onboard fitness.