We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Be Cool
2007|
Motor Yacht
Be Cool is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Overmarine .
Design
Be Cool measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres.
Be Cool has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Be Cool also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
Be Cool has a top speed of 37 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system
Be Cool is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Overmarine .
Design
Be Cool measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres.
Be Cool has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Be Cool also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
Be Cool has a top speed of 37 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.
Be Cool has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.
Other Specifications
Be Cool has a hull NB of 108/23.