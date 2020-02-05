Be Mine is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Lurssen Yachts, in Germany and most recently refitted in 2009.

Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.

Design

Be Mine measures 40.35 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.8 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 310 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Be Mine has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Lurssen Yachts.

Her interior design is by Celeste Dell`Anna.

Be Mine also features naval architecture by Lurssen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Be Mine has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Be Mine has a fuel capacity of 46,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Be Mine accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Be Mine is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 13569.

Be Mine is a Lloyd's 100 A1 + LMC class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.