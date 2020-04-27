Beach Girl is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Westport.

Beach Girl is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Beach Girl measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.92 metres.

Beach Girl has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gregory Marshall.

Beach Girl also features naval architecture by William Garden.

Model

Beach Girl is a semi-custom Westport 130 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 130 semi-custom model include: Arms Reach, Shawaf, Sovereign, Horizon, Annica, My Colors, Arioso, Constellation, Chasing Daylight, Yeratel G, Anicca, Azucar, JW, Serendipity, Angel Wings, Kaleen, Antares, Desperado, Milk Money, Serengeti, Gene Machine, Amarula Sun, W, Plan A, Amitie, Three Sons.

Performance and Capabilities

Beach Girl has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Beach Girl has a fuel capacity of 37,476 litres, and a water capacity of 6,132 litres.

Other Specifications

Beach Girl has a hull NB of 1529.