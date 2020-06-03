Beachfront is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Hargrave Custom Yachts and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Beachfront measures 32.92 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet.

Beachfront has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.

Her interior design is by Lynn Levy.

Beachfront also features naval architecture by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Accommodation

Beachfront accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Beachfront flies the flag of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.