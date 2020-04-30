Beachouse is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Overmarine , in Italy.

Design

Beachouse measures 39.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.55 feet and a beam of 7.77 feet.

Beachouse has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Beachouse has a top speed of 36.00 knots and a cruising speed of 32.00 knots.

Beachouse has a fuel capacity of 22,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Beachouse accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Beachouse is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.